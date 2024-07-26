Invincible season 4 confirmed as Prime Video reveals first look at Mark Grayson's season 3 suit

Invincible has been renewed for season 4 at San Diego Comic-Con – and we can't wait.

The news broke during Prime Video's Adult Animation panel at SDCC, where we also got our first look at Mark Grayson's season 3 suit (which you can see below). "Looks great, doesn’t it?" the show tweeted. "Definitely won’t be getting scratched or covered in blood…"

Considering Invincible season 3 has yet to air and is expected to premiere in early 2025, this is a pretty speedy renewal, but that's nothing new for the Prime Video show.

First look at Invincible’s new Season 3 suit!!! Looks great, doesn’t it? Definitely won’t be getting scratched or covered in blood… pic.twitter.com/M6Zus58tBwJuly 26, 2024

The series was renewed for a second and third season back in 2021, just a month after its season 1 premiere. Season 2, split into two parts, premiered in November 2023 and wrapped up in March 2024 – and has a whopping 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Around the time of the finale, Mark Grayson voice actor Steven Yeun confirmed that season 3 was indeed in the works, telling Collider: "We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done. We wanna time this animation thing appropriately. So, yeah, we've been working. We're banking episodes, we know what's going on."

Voice acting for the new season is already complete, and a crowdfunding campaign from Kirkman's own company mysteriously reported – and then quickly deleted – that the series had been renewed for both seasons 4 and 5. Ben Schwartz's mighty morphin' alien character the Shapesmith is also set to make a comeback.

Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. For more TV and movie news from SDCC, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.