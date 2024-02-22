James Gunn shares first photo of Superman: Legacy cast together and yes, Nicholas Hoult is bald as he takes on Lex Luthor

James Gunn has shared the first-ever group photo of the Superman: Legacy cast – and yes, Nicholas Hoult is bald.

Gunn posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, "After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day."

The full cast includes David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemare as Otis, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU – titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters – follows a younger Superman as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

Other upcoming DCU projects include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock; Batman movie The Brave and the Bold (which has been fan-cast, but not officially cast); Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost; and Creature Commandos, a seven-episode animated series that follows Viola Davis's Amanda Waller. There has been no confirmation as to whether Alcock's Supergirl will make an appearance in Superman: Legacy – but it would be pretty cool, just saying.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of the upcoming DC movies and shows that you need to know about.