James Gunn gives disappointing update on DCU's new Batman movie

James Gunn has given an update on Batman: The Brave and the Bold, the upcoming DCU film directed by Andy Muschietti.

"I don’t know what you’re talking about but we don’t even have a script, and there’s a strike happening, so, no, no casting," Gunn posted to Threads.

The movie was announced earlier this year as part of Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate titled "Gods and Monsters." The Brave and the Bold will follow Batman and his son, Damian Wayne, as Robin, who according to Gunn is "a little son of a bitch."

“Assassin, murderer who Batman takes on, who is Batman’s actual son that he doesn’t know exists for the first 8-10 years of his life….it’s a strange father and son story about the two of them and based on Grant Morrison’s run of the Batman," Gunn previously explained.

An animated TV series of the same name ran on Cartoon Network from 2008-2011, and focuses on Batman's various team-ups with other DC heroes. Damian Wayne was first introduced as the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul in the 1987 comic Batman: Son of the Demon, and would go on to become the fifth character to take on the Robin moniker.

The movie will mark the first-ever live-action appearance of Damian Wayne, as well as the first time Batman and Robin have been revisited on screen since Joel Schumacher's 1997 cult classic that starred George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell in the titular roles.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold does not yet have a release date. If you need to catch up on the DCEU, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.