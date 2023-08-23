Star Wars Eclipse developer says "it's a different game than anything we've done before"

The CEO of Star Wars Eclipse studio Quantic Dream says working with the massive sci-fi IP comes with a certain "responsibility" unlike anything the studio's handled before, but that hasn't changed its artistic style.

Speaking with GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2023, Quantic Dream CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière explained that making a Star Wars game ultimately has "not changed us at all. It brings a responsibility, that’s certain. But we wanted to do that. We wanted to work on that. But we also wanted to keep to our roots, so you can expect – I’m not here to talk about [Star Wars] Eclipse, and I won’t – but know that we keep doing games the way we’ve done them for many years.

"It’s a different game than anything we’ve done before, but that’s natural because no game is the same," he adds. "We always try to reinvent ourselves. The fact that it’s a franchise and a third-party IP doesn’t modify our approach. We are working on an original story in the world."

Last year, Quantic Dream founder David Cage claimed Star Wars Eclipse was not only the studio's "most ambitious" project yet , but also "very different" from Detroit: Become Human specifically. Fondaumière goes even further by calling it distinct from the developer's entire library.

In March 2022, Quantic Dream rebuffed rumors that Star Wars Eclipse had been internally delayed , arguing that a launch window had never been announced for a reason. "Recruiting remains active as it works on Star Wars Eclipse, third-party publishing, and unannounced projects," a studio representative said at the time.