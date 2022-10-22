Star Wars: Eclipse will reportedly add an all-new race to the Star Wars universe

Star Wars: Eclipse will reportedly bring an all-new race to the Star Wars universe.

That's according to the Sacred Symbols podcast, which says that Star Wars: Eclipse (opens in new tab) - thought to be written by Quantic Dream's David Cage and Adam Williams - will focus on a character named Sarah, an "athletic 30-something and a member of a human-like race" called The Zaraans.

"Materials seen by this podcast describe a so-called Project S, with a character named Sarah as the lead," Sacred Symbols (opens in new tab) ($) said, as transcribed by VGC (opens in new tab).

"Sarah is described as an athletic 30-something and is a member of a human-like race. This race is at the lead of some sort of empire called The Zaraan, a race not seen in Star Wars before.

"It prides itself on political and military aggression and similar to what you find elsewhere in Star Wars there’s little differentiation between males and females when it comes to roles and responsibilities. But, there’s an interesting wrinkle, when Zaraan marries, their nuptials carry interesting military implications as they become one governing unit that works together.

"This is a problem, because Sarah, a fanatical true believer in the violence and criminality regularly demonstrated by her empire, is married to a character named Xendo, who is a far softer touch," the podcast hosts add. "Part of the game seems to revolve around these two characters and their relationship."

Naturally, for now, we can only take this with a healthy dollop of skeptical salt, but if true, it hints at Quantic Dream's aspirations to bring something new to the Star Wars canon.

Star Wars: Eclipse is one of the upcoming Star Wars games (opens in new tab) on the horizon that is coming from Detroit: Become Human (opens in new tab) and Heavy Rain developer, Quantic Dream. First revealed at The Game Awards 2021, Star Wars: Eclipse is set to be an action-adventure game featuring multiple characters and a branching narrative. Set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy, the project is in early development, but there were plenty of details to tuck into from the initial reveal.

For more, here's everything we know so far about Star Wars: Eclipse (opens in new tab).