Star Wars Eclipse is Quantic Dream's "most ambitious" project and "very different" from Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream founder David Cage says the studio's upcoming Star Wars: Eclipse will be its "most ambitious" project yet and that it won't be a reskin of Detroit: Become Human.

Upon the announcement of a Star Wars game from Quantic Dream; a studio best-known for narrative-driven titles with branching stories like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human; many were quick to worry that it might end up being too similar to the studio's earlier efforts. However, in a new interview with IGN (opens in new tab), Cage pushed back on that notion, calling Star Wars: Eclipse Quantic Dream's "most ambitious" game yet.

"We spent a lot of time trying to imagine our world 10, 15, 20 years from now – what would the technology be like? Do we believe that androids would be part of our societies?" Cage said. "I think Star Wars is a very different setting – it's far, far away, as you know. So it's something different."

"Star Wars is not going to be a skin of Detroit. The two games will be very different, very different, although we will also of course use what we learned. But it's not going to be a copycat by any means; it's going to be a very different experience," he added.

No new specifics were revealed in the interview, but we know from earlier announcements that Star Wars: Eclipse is a brand new story set in the High Republic era of the galaxy far, far away. Quantic Dream also has a "poetic underwater adventure" game about "the engulfing power of grief" titled Under the Waves in development. It's unclear when the former is due out, but Under the Waves currently has a 2023 release window.

Quantic Dream was recently acquired by NetEase after rejecting other acquisition offers. Cage told IGN that Quantic Dream's new parent company helps with the "struggle for resources" the studio might otherwise be facing and provides access to "tons of technologies" like advanced AI and machine learning.

Eclipse is just one of many upcoming Star Wars games (opens in new tab) in development.