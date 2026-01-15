Zootopia director wrote the original Andor pilot, and says the finished show is "phenomenal" and "not what I would have done with that"

News
By published

Jared Bush wrote the original pilot of Andor

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
(Image credit: Disney)

Zootopia director and Disney Animation boss Jared Bush has shared that he wrote the original pilot for Andor, before stepping away from the Star Wars galaxy to direct Disney's smash hit Encanto instead.

Andor, of course, ultimately ended up as Tony Gilroy's project, and season 2 went on to become the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project ever.

Speaking on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, Bush responded "that is true" when Belloni mentioned he "wrote the original Andor pilot," and, when Belloni said he was "fired," Bush cleared up: "Well, actually, I was never fired… No. That was when Encanto was coming up and I had to make a choice."

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.