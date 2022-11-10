Andor theory suggests a Jedi could be hiding in plain sight

Andor has so far steered clear of more familiar Star Wars elements, like the Force, a colorful cast of aliens – and, of course, the Jedi. Up to now, there hasn't been so much as a hint of the lightsaber-wielding warriors, but a new theory suggests a major character has actually been a Jedi all along.

Now, before we go any further, be warned that the following contains Andor episode 10 spoilers! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Is Luthen Rael a Jedi in Andor?

Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) is a seriously committed antiques dealer and secret rebel who lives on Coruscant. He's working covertly with Mon Mothma, and, in episode 10, it's revealed that he's also been working with a mole in the Imperial Security Bureau. It's a speech that he gives this mole, though, that holds the clues to Luthen's potential secret identity (H/T Digital Spy (opens in new tab)).

The speech bears some eerie hallmarks of classic Jedi thinking. Luthen says he's given up on "inner peace" and has made his mind "a sunless space," which sounds very much like he's discarded the serenity espoused by the Jedi Order, and he even makes a reference to sharing "dreams with ghosts." Order 66 killed off the vast majority of the Jedi, which would mean all of Luthen's friends would be dead.

Luthen also says he's sacrificed "calm," "kindness," and "kinship," which sounds very Jedi-like to us, as does his belief that he's "damned" for his "anger," "ego," "unwillingness to yield" and "eagerness to fight," which are all things Jedi are categorically not allowed to have. "They've set me on a path from which there is no escape," Luthen says – could he think he's on the path to the dark side?

Plus, Luthen suggests he started his rebellious activities 15 years ago. Andor's place on the Star Wars timeline is 5 BBY, AKA five years before the Death Star gets blown up. Revenge of the Sith, meanwhile, is set in 19 BBY – so 15 years ago would be 20 BBY, just shortly before the rise of the Empire and the fall of the Jedi.

Eagle eyed viewers might have noticed Luthen has some suspicious artefacts in his shop, too, including Sith and Jedi relics. Then there's the kyber crystal he gave Cassian earlier in the season: lightsabers are made from these.

#andor #talesofthejedi spoilers!!--from luthen's shop… it looks like padme's headpiece, a jedi temple guard mask, mandalorian armor, and the claw armor of raxus secundus in totj..

Some sneaky Jedi & Sith holocrons at the back of Luthen Rael's shop in today's #Andor... (Really enjoying the espionage of it all, very good episode.)

#Andor #AndorSpoilersIf you'd asked me back when Luthen gave the kyber crystal to Cassian as early payment if I thought he was a Jedi, I would have told you "no way".But it keeps looking more and more likely.

So, is Luthen a Jedi? Honestly, it could go either way. If he is, he's strayed very far from the peaceful ways of the Order, going as far as wanting to let a lot of people die to protect the integrity of his mole in the ISB. What's counting against this theory, though, is that it'd be pretty silly to stay on Coruscant with barely any disguise if you were a Jedi in hiding. As seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Inquisitors are absolutely ruthless – and very good at finding Jedi. But, as Digital Spy notes, it's possible Luthen was a Jedi Temple Guard, considering he seems to have a mask in his store. In that case, his face would've been hidden.

Plus, a major theme of Andor so far is the galaxy's ordinary people standing up against the crushing grip of the Empire, like the prison break in episode 10. We've already seen plenty of Jedi going against the Empire, most obviously Luke Skywalker, and with Andor so committed to taking the Star Wars franchise in a new direction, Luthen being a Jedi wouldn't fit the pattern. Though, in fairness, we've never seen a Jedi with as much moral ambiguity as Luthen (no one who didn't later become an outright Sith Lord, anyway).

There's just two episodes left of Andor season 1, so we won't have long to wait to find out if Luthen is a Jedi or not. Check out our Andor release schedule to find out when exactly the next episode drops on Disney Plus in your time zone, and, in the meantime, see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.