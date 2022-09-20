Andor release schedule: what time is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

Andor is the latest Star Wars series to hit Disney Plus, but when is it actually landing on the streaming service? In an age of specific release times, staggered episode drops, and all-at-once binges, it’s a fair question. Thankfully, Andor is keeping things mostly straightforward. Mostly. Andor’s first three episodes are coming at once, making things a little confusing for anyone expecting to binge-watch the rest of the season ASAP.

The wider Andor release schedule, however, is slightly more simple as the show returns to weekly episodic reviews. Below, we’ve put together a quick cheat sheet on the Andor episode 1 release date where you live, how many episodes are dropping on premiere day, and when to expect every future episode.

When is Andor episode 1 releasing on Disney Plus?

The first three episodes of Ander are being released at the same time, on September 21 on Disney Plus. They will premiere at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That’s a slightly more bearable 8:00 AM BST for those who want to watch immediately in the UK.

Disney, though, doesn’t always stick to the hard and fast time. Previous episodes of Marvel and Star Wars shows have sometimes been available up to 15 minutes early. Perfect for those who want to get ahead of spoilers.

Andor release schedule and episode count

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The first three episodes of Andor are released on September 21. A new episode will follow every Wednesday. The season is confirmed to last for 12 episodes, with a second season also confirmed to shoot imminently.

Andor episode 1: September 21

Andor episode 2: September 21

Andor episode 3: September 21

Andor episode 4: September 28

Andor episode 5: October 5

Andor episode 6: October 12

Andor episode 7: October 19

Andor episode 8: October 26

Andor episode 9: November 2

Andor episode 10: November 9

Andor episode 11: November 16

Andor episode 12 [season finale]: November 23

Need a taste of what to expect from Andor? We spoke to showrunner Tony Gilroy and the cast, who took us inside the new Star Wars show.

For more on every new project set in a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows. Plus, discover where Andor fits on the Star Wars timeline.