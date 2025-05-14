The most upsetting part of the Andor season 2 finale isn't what you think it is

Andor season 2 has come to an end on Disney Plus, and the finale was crammed full of heartbreaking moments. The show is made all the more poignant by the fact that it's a prequel to Rogue One, and so we know what fate awaits everyone involved. But, before we proceed any further, this is your warning that there are major Andor season 2 finale spoilers ahead!

As you're no doubt aware, there's also the fact that some Andor characters don't make an appearance in Rogue One – one of which is B2EMO, the droid who once belonged to Cassian's mother Maarva.

When Cassian, Bix, and co. have to escape from Ferrix after the Imperial audit takes a dark turn at the end of season 2 episode 3, B2 gets left behind. We don't see him again in season 2 until the final moments of episode 12, which sees a brief shot of the droid on Ferrix and provides a stark reminder that he'll never see Cassian again.

B2 and Cassian have a long history, too. B2, a groundmech salvage assist unit, served the Andor family for many years and had Cassian's back when he was in trouble. He was also lonely and upset after Maarva's death in season 1, so we can only imagine how gutted he must be to know his path will never cross with Cassian's again. At least he has Bix and her baby for company...

