Andor episode 8 review: "A suffocating glimpse into the Empire’s win-at-all-costs mentality"

Andor ends up behind bars in an episode that makes the most of its confines, even if it’s lacking the kinetic energy of previous entries. Syril and Dedra shine in their brief screen time, while others take a step backwards elsewhere in a packed episode.

Welcome to Unit Five-Two-D. Fresh off the judgement passed down on Niamos, Andor is taken – seemingly at random – to Narkina 5, a submerged prison facility. While the episode rarely excites in the way the Aldhani-set entries did, it offers a suffocating glimpse into the Empire’s win-at-all-costs mentality.

If Andor was expecting grey prison bars, four walls, and a hot meal, he is quickly met with a rude awakening. Narkina 5’s guards control the prisoners with a pain-emitting device and skin-searing ‘hot floors’ to keep everyone to heel. From there, it’s a hands-off approach as the incarcerated group are whisked through to a factory floor and to their designated tables to assemble parts for the Empire. In some ways, it’s a shame we don’t see more of the prison staff – if only so Andor’s casting team can get their flowers. On that front, they have been quietly victorious with all its Empire characters. Even the extras on Narkina 5 are the sort of deliciously evil, teeth-gnashing threat that you love to hate.

Andor is put to work by fellow prisoner Kino Loy (hello, Andy Serkis!). What could have been a forgettable character is instantly given life thanks to Serkis’ commanding performance. Where some see work, he sees play. He wants tables to be top of their rankings – so they get flavor in their food, instead of being fried – and for his unit to be top of the entire floor. The gamification of forced labor may be what gets Kino through the day, but it’s that sort of twisted thinking that allows evil to thrive. In that sense, the show’s unrelenting bleakness may make much of this episode an unintentionally joyless watch for some.

After 30 shifts, Andor – and the episode itself – appears to have found his footing. The sprint segments, which turn up the heat on the workers, are oddly balletic in their design when framed by the sterile-white walls. They even echo the extended mundane sequences of Better Call Saul in terms of how fascinating simple movement can look like when filmed with a methodical eye such as the one found on director Toby Haynes. It even introduces Andor to Rogue One character Melshi – a surefire sign that at least someone is getting out of the hellish prison alive.

The episode, however, constantly runs the risk of spending a little too much time at the morale-sapping location. But it’s not all for naught. Its most impactful moment is its quietest: while waiting in line, Andor spots a fellow prisoner communicating to another ‘tube’ via sign language. It’s proof that, even in one of the worst places in the galaxy, seeds of a rebellion can be planted. In one of the hour’s few heartwarming moments, you can see the gears start to turn in Andor’s head. He finally gets it.

Over at ISB, things are mercifully moving at a far greater speed than in previous weeks. Syril has purposefully drawn the attention of Dedra Meero thanks to logging several requests to find Andor and, thanks to that, the two finally end up in the same room. It’s a meeting that’s well worth the wait.

It’s no surprise that House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon shines when scripting these ISB scenes. He’s always been adept at reinforcing power dynamics in dialogue and so it proves here. The self-admitted “overly ambitious” Syril rolls out his theory with the sort of sad energy of someone who has been rehearsing this moment again and again. Dedra, meanwhile, is only interested in the info as a means to an end. It’s revealed that Blevin’s report is filled with inconsistencies and, as quickly as the meeting began, Syril is sent back to his station.

Dedra – and the show, sadly – may see Syril as disposable at this moment, but there’s so much more to be mined here. A careerist Imperial who thrives and finds purpose under the regimented eye of the Empire demands to be explored further. It’s a shame to see Syril’s put back in his box so quickly when he’s easily Andor’s most compelling wildcard.

Likewise, those on Ferrix find more purpose during ‘Narkina 5.’ It’s great to see Cinta back with Vel – no word on how she escaped Aldhani, mind – even if the brief snippets we get about their relationship feel clumsy and are the biggest red flag in the history of narrative red flags. One of them is surely about to die.

Bix fares less well. Having tried to contact Luthen, she’s immediately brought in for interrogation at the Empire’s base of operations on the planet at the hotel – which may as well be a prison of its own given how few people return. With how easily people can be tortured in plain sight, it’s a chilling reminder of just how much the rebellion is needed

Frustratingly, given how much attention was taken up by Andor’s prison exploits, Luthen and Mon are little more than footnotes here. Mon treads old ground – up to her old tricks at parties as news arrives of banking regulations – and her scenes are a step back from the fire in her belly present just last week.

Luthen’s travels are admittedly a little more engaging thanks to the arrival of Forest Whittaker’s Saw Gerrera. Their innuendo-filled conversation about who did the job on Aldhani is a fun way to show Luthen with his guard down, but serves as little more than an extra scene in an episode that was already in danger of feeling cramped. Here’s hoping Saw gets some extended time in future episodes.

On this week’s Andor, everyone is trapped. Some – like Mon and Luthen – may have a sky over their heads but the end result is the same: the Empire’s net is closing in – and fast. The show’s masterful ramping up of tension continues and the oppressive prison scenes are highlights, yet they sometimes do their job a little too well in sucking the life out of proceedings. Star Wars has always been about hope and, with these characters at their lowest ebb, another spark is required to stop things from getting a little too uncomfortable.

New episodes of Andor stream on Disney Plus every Wednesday. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies heading your way soon.