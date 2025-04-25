Tony Gilroy originally "hated" one of Andor season 2's funniest moments: "It's too much"

Possibly the weirdest aspect of Andor season 2 so far is Dedra and Syril's weirdly domestic relationship – and it turns out one moment went too far for showrunner Tony Gilroy.

When the couple invite Syril's mother Eedy over for dinner, Syril absents himself, and Dedra gives his mother an extremely firm talk about how their relationship is going to go. When we next see Syril, he's lying flat on his bed, looking like he's feeling very sorry for himself.

It's a moment that's already taken off online as a meme, but Gilroy originally wasn't on board.

"I remember watching the dailies come in on that," Gilroy told Entertainment Weekly. "I hated him lying on the bed. I was like, 'Oh man, what are you doing?'"

(Image credit: Disney)

Luckily, director Ariel Kleiman insisted. "Ariel was really adamant about it, and I was on the fence about it," Gilroy added. "I thought, 'Oh, it's too much, it's too much, it's too much.' But we went to cut it and the things he added – like the adjustment of the fork on the table – he made this really just incredible confection there. That's really all him, that's all his blocking."

Dedra isn't the only Imperial in this season, either, with Director Krennic also making a comeback. "I think we're dealing with some different bits of him," Ben Mendelsohn told GamesRadar+ recently. "This is sort of him in his development to what he becomes and I think to that degree, he's a little fruitier."

The show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up with our Andor season 2 release schedule.

