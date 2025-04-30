An easily missed detail in Andor season 2 has huge implications for the ending of Rogue One

One easily overlooked detail in Andor season 2 will change the way you watch Rogue One – specifically, the ending.

The following contains spoilers for Andor season 2, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the show, Bix is heavily traumatized by the torture she was subjected to in season 1. She's using a drug of some kind, and, at one point, under the influence of the drug, she's seen holding a blaster and watching TV. As it turns out, this is the very same blaster that Cassian will later use to attack Krennic in Rogue One.

"The blaster Bix is cradling while drugged out is the same one Cassian uses to shoot Krennic in the back to save Jyn at the end of Rogue One," noticed one keen-eyed Star Wars fan. "Thats one hell of a Chekhov gun to set up."

Since Bix doesn't actually appear in Rogue One, fans have been worried about her fate for some time. We don't know what will happen to her yet, but, through this small detail, she now has a presence in the movie – and one that helps take down Krennic for good.

How Cassian ends up with her blaster – if it is indeed hers, and not just a similar model – remains to be seen, though.

"I think we're dealing with some different bits of him," Krennic actor Ben Mendelsohn recently told us. "This is sort of him in his development to what he becomes and I think to that degree, he's a little fruitier."

Andor continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up with our Andor season 2 release schedule.

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.