The Star Wars community has a theory about a fan-favorite character appearing in the next live-action TV show

Star Wars fans are busy speculating about the first trailer for The Acolyte – and they have a theory about one character in particular.

Look closely in the trailer, and you'll spot a Jedi who certainly looks like someone we've seen before. "Is this Plo Koon in the trailer for The Acolyte?!?" asks one Star Wars fan account, in a sentiment echoed by countless other fans on Twitter, and we have to agree – it certainly looks a lot like him.

Is this Plo Koon in the trailer for The Acolyte?!? pic.twitter.com/5AhsfjM7J0March 19, 2024 See more

Plo Koon is a Jedi from the prequels who also has a major presence in The Clone Wars (and a sweet backstory with Ahsoka Tano). He is one of the Jedi killed in Order 66.

Now, The Acolyte is set 100 years before The Phantom Menace, which means Plo Koon would have to have a particularly long life-span to show up in both. The Kel Dor species has a similar average life expectancy to a human, but Plo Koon is over 300 years old in Kel Dor years – which works out even older in standard Star Wars years – according to Legends canon (so, potentially not canon anymore). Long story short, it certainly seems possible for Plo Koon to live a little longer than the average Jedi.

Of course, it's entirely possible that this is simply another Kel Dor Jedi we've never met yet. After all, we only catch a glimpse of this character from the back. But, in the galaxy far, far away, anything is possible.

The Acolyte is arriving in a two episode premiere this June 4 (June 5 in the UK, thanks to time zones). In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to keep up to date with the galaxy far, far away.