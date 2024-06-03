The Acolyte release schedule: When is episode 1 of the new Star Wars show on Disney Plus?

The Acolyte kicks off a new live-action Star Wars era in The High Republic. But when exactly is it streaming on Disney Plus? With June being possibly the greatest month in the history of television (The House of the Dragon season 2, The Boys season 4, and the latest episodes served up by The Bear all say hello), you'll need to pencil in The Acolyte episode 1 release date well ahead of time so you can fit everything in.

Below, you'll find all you need to know about The Acolyte's debut on Disney Plus: including the streaming time in the US and UK for the premiere, news of a two-episode rollout, episode count, and the full Acolyte release schedule.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Acolyte episode 1 release date is June 4 at 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern on Disney Plus in the US. Those in the UK will have to wait until June 5 at 2:00 AM BST.

For other regions, use the time zone converter.

A second episode will also be available alongside the premiere, with new episodes releasing weekly on Tuesdays.

The Acolyte release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Acolyte will release new episodes every Tuesday on Disney Plus in the US and early Wednesday morning in the UK.

The current release schedule of The Acolyte looks like this:

The Acolyte episode 1: June 4, 2024 (June 5 in the UK)

The Acolyte episode 2: June 4, 2024 (June 5 in the UK)

The Acolyte episode 3: June 11, 2024 (June 12 in the UK)

The Acolyte episode 4: June 18, 2024 (June 19 in the UK)

The Acolyte episode 5: June 25, 2024 (June 26 in the UK)

The Acolyte episode 6: July 2, 2024 (July 3 in the UK)

The Acolyte episode 7: July 9, 2024 (July 10 in the UK)

The Acolyte episode 8 [finale]: July 16, 2024 (July 17 in the UK)

How many episodes of The Acolyte are there?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Acolyte will consist of eight episodes. It's not yet known if future seasons are planned, but showrunner and creator Leslye Headland told Collider that she hopes that she's allowed to do up to three seasons.

Where can I watch The Acolyte?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Acolyte is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus and subscribers of any tier can watch new episodes just as long as they have an active membership.

For more from a galaxy far, far away, be sure to check out the full Star Wars timeline and the latest news on all the upcoming Star Wars movies in the works.