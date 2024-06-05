Just hours after release, Star Wars fans think they already know the identity of The Acolyte's Sith Lord – thanks to one line of dialogue
The masked figure may have revealed himself
The Acolyte, the brand new Star Wars show, has finally arrived – and already there's one major mystery that has everyone theorizing.
Now, before we go any further, be warned that the following will contain major spoilers for The Acolyte episodes 1 and 2! Turn back now if you're not up to date!
Now, if you're still reading, then you'll know that the first two episodes of The Acolyte introduce us to Mae, a young Force user trained in the dark side following the death of her family. She's working with a Sith Lord whose identity has yet to be revealed, but one clue might have given the game away.
Mae is also being helped by a shady man named Qimir, who says one very intriguing line of dialogue in the second episode. "The Jedi justify their galactic dominance in the name of peace, and peace..." he begins, which Mae finishes: "is a lie, I know." Some aspiring Sith Lords among you may recognize this quotes the first line of the Sith Code: "Peace is a lie. / There is only Passion. / Through Passion, I gain Strength. / Through Strength, I gain Power. / Through Power, I gain Victory. / Through Victory my chains are Broken. / The Force shall free me."
"I swear Qimir is going to end up being the Sith. He fought off Mae with ease and they spoke about 'don't tell the Master I did this,' when it's probably him so he already knows," theorizes one Redditor. "Sith during this time had to hide their true identity, so it's similar to the Darth Jar Jar theories about seeming incompetent so no one suspects you."
Of course, it's possible Qimir has picked up the phrase from working closely with the Sith Lord – but that remains to be seen. At the moment, we have no further clues about the Sith's identity, so this seems the biggest hint yet.
The Acolyte continues weekly on Disney Plus. For more on the Star Wars show, check out our deep dives on:
