Creepy first Severance season 2 trailer introduces new characters and confirms release date

Severance – Season 2 Date Announcement | Apple TV+

Strap in(nie), Severance fans! The first trailer for the Apple TV Plus show's second season is finally here – and it looks so good we're, well, freaking out(ie).

Last time we saw everyone's favorite Lumon employees Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro), they'd managed to break their consciousnesses out of the confines of their office, and were starting to piece together who they are in the real world.

In the promo for season 2, though, things look to have moved on, though, as the foursome pay for their disobedience and wrestle with the fate that Helly is actually Helena Eagan, a descendant of Lumon Industries founder Kier Egan.

In the clip, which you can watch above, not much is given away as we see our favorite employees dealing with the fallout of that brutal finale. We see Mark running, Helly walking through the building in her gala dress, and people running through the snow. "You should have left," Gwendoline Christie's new character says at the end in what seems to be Lumon's offices. The new teaser also confirms the show's release date. There's still a while to wait but it will be airing on Apple from January 17, 2025.

In recent months, a whole host of names have been added to the show ahead of the new batch of episodes, including Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, John Noble, and The Sandman's Gwendoline Christie.

While promoting Madame Web earlier this year, Scott was asked to provide an update on the hit series' return, to which he replied (via Deadline): "It's really fun and I can't wait for everyone to see it, so I don't have to, like, continue keeping secrets, which is a total bummer. But yeah, there's so much crazy stuff that happens, I just can't wait for everyone to see it."

