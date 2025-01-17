Severance season 2 release schedule: When is episode 2 on Apple TV Plus?

Severance season 2 has officially begun and things have never been more mysterious at Lumon. The hit sci-fi show picks up in the wake of that nail-biting season 1 cliffhanger, but it seems we won't be getting any quick answers about what is really going on. To help you navigate the new season of one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, we've compiled this release schedule guide to help you out.

Below we get into all the details you need to know about how to watch what Mark, Helly, and the rest of the Lumon crew have been up to. That's not to mention how you can stream the show as well as the exact times and dates that new episodes will be arriving on the streaming platform. While you're at it, why not have a read of our Severance season 2 review for exactly why this show needs to be on your watchlist.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Severance season 2 episode 2 will be released on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9pm PT (Pacific Time) and Friday, January 24, 2025 at 12am ET (Eastern Time) and 5am GMT (Greenwich Mean Time).

We had originally thought that new episodes wouldn't arrive until midnight PT on Fridays, but co-creator Ben Stiller shared the good news on X.

Severance season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

New episodes of Severance season 2 will be released every Friday from January to March 2025. Check out the full release schedule below.

Severance season 2 episode 1 – January 17, 2025 – out now!

Severance season 2 episode 2 – January 23/24, 2025

Severance season 2 episode 3 – January 30/31, 2025

Severance season 2 episode 4 – February 6/7, 2025

Severance season 2 episode 5 – February 13/14, 2025

Severance season 2 episode 6 – February 20/21, 2025

Severance season 2 episode 7 – February 27/28, 2025

Severance season 2 episode 8 – March 6/7, 2025

Severance season 2 episode 9 – March 13/14, 2025

Severance season 2 episode 10 – March 20/21, 2025

How many episodes of Severance season 2 are there?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

There are 10 episodes in Severance season 2, which is one more than season 1. No complaints from us.

Where can I watch Severance season 2?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Severance season 2 is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV Plus worldwide, which is where you can stream season 1 too. No matter where you are in the world, you'll need a subscription in order to tune in.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025.