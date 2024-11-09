Netflix top 10 movies – the 3 you have to watch right now

With hundreds of movies to choose from, finding something to watch that isn't going to be a waste of your time can be easier said than done these days. That's why I often turn to the Netflix Top 10 to help make the decision a little easier – it's where the service tracks audience trends, helping you to discern what the most popular movies on the platform are at any given time.

Naturally, not everything in the Netflix Top 10 is going to be considered one of the best movies on Netflix . Thankfully, it should be pretty easy to direct your attention this week – Anna Kendrick's directorial debut is quickly becoming regarded as one of the best Netflix thrillers in years, and has sat in the top 10 for weeks. We're also seeing some of the Christmas movies on Netflix creep into popularity, but I'm barely over Halloween so I don't know about all that.

Anyway, below you'll find my pick for what you need to watch from the Netflix Top 10 movies list this week, and the full list which was accurate at the time of publication. Naturally, things can change pretty quickly over on Netflix, it's why it's regarded as one of the best streaming services after all.

Best movies in the Netflix Top 10

Woman of the Hour

Anna Kendrick's directorial debut is based on a surprising true crime story and sees a serial killer appear on a televised dating show. Kendrick plays aspiring actor Sheryl Bradshaw, who ends up on the show with Daniel Zovatto's murderous Rodney Alcala. Our own 4 star Woman of the Hour review says: "It’s best to go in with a limited amount of info about the real-life circumstances that inspired the film so that you can appreciate how it all plays out. Snappily edited, it zips along a brisk 94 mins. It doesn't need any longer to make its points, and leave a lasting impact."

Martha

Standing at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, Martha is one of the best documentaries on Netflix . It focuses on Martha Stewart and is filled with interviews and archival footage. R.J. Cutler directs. "I started reading about Martha and the more I did, the more it became clear to me that she was a complex person filled with so many conflicts and contradictions. And the more I learned about her, the more excited I became about the possibility of digging deeper into her story," Cutler told Netflix .

Don't Move

This Netflix original is a chilling horror-thriller that is dividing fans and critics . It follows a woman named Iris who is grieving a terrible loss. A stranger turns out to be a deadly threat when he reveals himself to be a killer who injects Iris with a paralyzing agent, meaning her body is shutting down. The movie follows her attempts to escape the murderer as the agent slowly wears off. Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock star as Iris and the killer respectively, while Sam Raimi produces.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

Meet Me Next Christmas Time Cut Martha The Secret Life of Pets Harold and the Purple Crayon Just Go with It Don't Move Sing The Infiltrator Fall Into Winter

Still looking for something to watch? Why not check out all of the movies and shows which are new to Netflix in November 2024.