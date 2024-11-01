Everything coming to Netflix in November 2024

Are you wondering what's new on Netflix in November 2024? Then you've come to the right place. With scores of shows dropping out of the service every month, deciding what you should watch next can be easier said than done. Thankfully, we're here to help you figure out what's worth your time and attention from all of the movies and shows coming to Netflix this November.

The sheer volume of content dropping in and out of Netflix in November is arguably why it's one of the best streaming services around. There's the revival of two of the best Netflix shows with new seasons for Cobra Kai and Arcane launching, and the return of some classics – six of the Fast and Furious films which, if you ask me, are going to be some of the best movies on Netflix this month.

With the holiday season fast approaching, there's also the likes of A Holiday Engagement, Hot Frosty, and The Christmas Trap to consider, although it's too early to tell whether they will be worthy of our best Christmas movies on Netflix list. Still, there's plenty to consider. So first up I'm going to take you through the top picks for the month, and then hit you with the full list of what's coming to Netflix in November 2024 in the US.

What's on Netflix in November: Top Picks

Arcane season 2

Arcane is undoubtedly one of the best video game adaptations in recent years, with the League of Legends spin-off set to launch its second season on November 9, 2024. However, all of the episodes won't arrive at once. It was revealed last month that Arcane season 2 is being split into three acts , with the second dropping on November 16 and the third on November 23. Which means we've got a full month of Vi to look forward to this month!

Cobra Kai season 6, part 2

Cobra Kai is back, with the second instalment set to premier on November 15. Netflix decided to split Cobra Kai season 6 into three parts – the first aired on July 18, and the third is set to launch sometime in 2025. Tensions are rising as Miyagi-do dojo travels abroad for Sekai Taikai Tournament, and I'm expecting this next run of episodes to kick (and punch) into high-gear as the show reaches its endgame. If you need to get caught up, revisit our Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 review .

Everything coming to Netflix in November 2024

November 1, 2024

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase

It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football

Let Go

60 Days In (Season 7)

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

November 5, 2024

Love Village Season 2

November 6, 2024

Love Is Blind: Argentina

Meet Me Next Christmas

Pedro Páramo

November 7, 2024

10 Days of a Curious Man

Born for the Spotlight

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

Face Off Seasons 6-8

Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2

November 8, 2024

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege

The Cage

The Christmas Trap

Investigation Alien

My Dad's Christmas Date

Mr. Plankton

Vijay 69

Umjolo: The Gone Girl

November 9, 2024

Arcane Season 2, Act 1

The Lost City

November 10, 2024

Focus

November 11, 2024

Rob Peace

November 12, 2024

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

November 13, 2024

Emilia Pérez

Hot Frosty

The Mothers of Penguins

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

Sisters' Feud

Sprint Part 2

November 14, 2024

Beyond Goodbye

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The Lost Children

November 15, 2024

A.P. Bio Seasons 1-4

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Million Dollar Decorators Season 2

November 16, 2024

Arcane Season 2, Act 2

November 18, 2024

Wonderoos Season 2

November 19, 2024

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special

Zombieverse: New Blood

November 20, 2024

Adoration

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

GTMAX

The Merry Gentlemen

Our Oceans

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 3-4)

November 21, 2024

Maybe Baby 2

Tokyo Override

November 22, 2024

900 Days Without Anabel

The Empress Season 2

Gold Rush Seasons 1-2

The Helicopter Heist

JOY

The Piano Lesson

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 4)

Spellbound

Tex Mex Motors Season 2

Transmitzvah

When the Phone Rings

November 23, 2024

Arcane Season 2, Act 3

November 25, 2024

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

The Creature Cases

November 26, 2024

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

November 27, 2024

Chef's Table Volume 7

Our Little Secret

November 28, 2024

Asaf

Is it Cake? Holiday

The Madness

November 29, 2024

Senna

The Snow Sister

Everything leaving Netflix in November 2024

November 5, 2024

A Man Called Otto

November 6, 2024

Edge of Tomorrow

November 10, 2024

Night School

November 14, 2024

First Man

Nothing to Lose

Nothing to Lose 2

November 15, 2024

Harriet

November 19, 2024

Shahs of Sunset seasons 1-2

November 22, 2024

Evil Dead Rise

Sausage Party

November 30, 2024

A Beautiful Life

Ali

The Devil's Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

The Little Things

The Matrix Resurrections

National Security

Pain & Gain

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Troy

What to Expect When You're Expecting

