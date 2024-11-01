Everything coming to Netflix in November 2024

Are you wondering what's new on Netflix in November 2024? Then you've come to the right place. With scores of shows dropping out of the service every month, deciding what you should watch next can be easier said than done. Thankfully, we're here to help you figure out what's worth your time and attention from all of the movies and shows coming to Netflix this November.
The sheer volume of content dropping in and out of Netflix in November is arguably why it's one of the best streaming services around. There's the revival of two of the best Netflix shows with new seasons for Cobra Kai and Arcane launching, and the return of some classics – six of the Fast and Furious films which, if you ask me, are going to be some of the best movies on Netflix this month.
With the holiday season fast approaching, there's also the likes of A Holiday Engagement, Hot Frosty, and The Christmas Trap to consider, although it's too early to tell whether they will be worthy of our best Christmas movies on Netflix list. Still, there's plenty to consider. So first up I'm going to take you through the top picks for the month, and then hit you with the full list of what's coming to Netflix in November 2024 in the US.
What's on Netflix in November: Top Picks
Arcane season 2
Arcane is undoubtedly one of the best video game adaptations in recent years, with the League of Legends spin-off set to launch its second season on November 9, 2024. However, all of the episodes won't arrive at once. It was revealed last month that Arcane season 2 is being split into three acts, with the second dropping on November 16 and the third on November 23. Which means we've got a full month of Vi to look forward to this month!
Cobra Kai season 6, part 2
Cobra Kai is back, with the second instalment set to premier on November 15. Netflix decided to split Cobra Kai season 6 into three parts – the first aired on July 18, and the third is set to launch sometime in 2025. Tensions are rising as Miyagi-do dojo travels abroad for Sekai Taikai Tournament, and I'm expecting this next run of episodes to kick (and punch) into high-gear as the show reaches its endgame. If you need to get caught up, revisit our Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 review.
Everything coming to Netflix in November 2024
November 1, 2024
- Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase
- It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football
- Let Go
- 60 Days In (Season 7)
- A Paris Christmas Waltz
- Fall Into Winter
- Free State of Jones
- Goosebumps
- Just Go With It
- Love in the Wild Season 2
- Maid in Manhattan
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Oblivion
- Pompeii The Scorpion King
- Sixteen Candles
- Superbad
- The Whale
- Whiplash
November 5, 2024
- Love Village Season 2
November 6, 2024
- Love Is Blind: Argentina
- Meet Me Next Christmas
- Pedro Páramo
November 7, 2024
- 10 Days of a Curious Man
- Born for the Spotlight
- Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson
- Face Off Seasons 6-8
- Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2
November 8, 2024
- A Holiday Engagement
- Bank Under Siege
- The Cage
- The Christmas Trap
- Investigation Alien
- My Dad's Christmas Date
- Mr. Plankton
- Vijay 69
- Umjolo: The Gone Girl
November 9, 2024
- Arcane Season 2, Act 1
- The Lost City
November 10, 2024
- Focus
November 11, 2024
- Rob Peace
November 12, 2024
- Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen
- Rhythm + Flow: Brazil
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
November 13, 2024
- Emilia Pérez
- Hot Frosty
- The Mothers of Penguins
- Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley
- Sisters' Feud
- Sprint Part 2
November 14, 2024
- Beyond Goodbye
- The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
- The Lost Children
November 15, 2024
- A.P. Bio Seasons 1-4
- Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
- Million Dollar Decorators Season 2
November 16, 2024
- Arcane Season 2, Act 2
November 18, 2024
- Wonderoos Season 2
November 19, 2024
- UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special
- Zombieverse: New Blood
November 20, 2024
- Adoration
- Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy
- GTMAX
- The Merry Gentlemen
- Our Oceans
- Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)
- Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 3-4)
November 21, 2024
- Maybe Baby 2
- Tokyo Override
November 22, 2024
- 900 Days Without Anabel
- The Empress Season 2
- Gold Rush Seasons 1-2
- The Helicopter Heist
- JOY
- The Piano Lesson
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 4)
- Spellbound
- Tex Mex Motors Season 2
- Transmitzvah
- When the Phone Rings
November 23, 2024
- Arcane Season 2, Act 3
November 25, 2024
- Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
- The Creature Cases
November 26, 2024
- Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
November 27, 2024
- Chef's Table Volume 7
- Our Little Secret
November 28, 2024
- Asaf
- Is it Cake? Holiday
- The Madness
November 29, 2024
- Senna
- The Snow Sister
Everything leaving Netflix in November 2024
November 5, 2024
- A Man Called Otto
November 6, 2024
- Edge of Tomorrow
November 10, 2024
- Night School
November 14, 2024
- First Man
- Nothing to Lose
- Nothing to Lose 2
November 15, 2024
- Harriet
November 19, 2024
- Shahs of Sunset seasons 1-2
November 22, 2024
- Evil Dead Rise
- Sausage Party
November 30, 2024
- A Beautiful Life
- Ali
- The Devil's Own
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Frances Ha
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Hunter Killer
- It Chapter Two
- The Little Things
- The Matrix Resurrections
- National Security
- Pain & Gain
- Point Break
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Troy
- What to Expect When You're Expecting
