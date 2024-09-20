Arcane season 2 finally sets release date on Netflix, and it's getting split into three parts

Arcane Season 2 | Nothing to Lose | Official Clip | Geeked Week | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The release dates for Arcane season 2 has finally been revealed as part of Netflix's Geeked Week – as well as a new, brutal teaser for the show.

Vi is back and ready to rumble in the new clip which sees her fighting in an underground ring. Taking her first opponent – a huge man with an iron jaw no less –down, this edgier version of the character takes on a series of new foes. The clip ends with a broader teaser trailer for season 2, which confirms the show's unusual release schedule.

It will be split into three parts, with Act 1 arriving on November 9. Act 2 follows on November 16 and Act 3 arrives on November 23.

The animated League of Legends spin-off follows Jinx (Fallout's Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld), two sisters who find themselves on opposite sides of an escalating conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and its oppressed underbelly, Zaun.

Whatever else is in store for season 2, it looks like it's going to break our hearts. "I actually just went back into the studio to complete some ADR [automated dialog replacement] for the season 2 finale – and I cried," Purnell previously revealed . "So, I think other people will cry, too. It's devastating, and nobody will feel good after watching it."

Season 2 is set to be the final installment of the show, too. "Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche," the show's co-creator Christian Linke said during a League Dev Update back in June.

"From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season," he continued. "But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra."

Arcane season 2 releases on Netflix this November. For more, check out our guide to the other best Netflix shows streaming now.