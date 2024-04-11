Arcane star teases "devastating" season 2 finale as she admits it made her cry during filming

Arcane season 2 is still a long way off yet, but according to star Ella Purnell, fans had better start gearing themselves up for its "devastating" finale.

While promoting new Prime Video show Fallout recently, the actor, who voices Jinx in the Netflix animated series, was asked what she could tease about the second chapter. "Oh man, I'm trying to remember it [season 1] because it was over two years ago," she replied.

"I actually just went back into the studio to complete some ADR [automated dialog replacement] for the season 2 finale – and I cried. So, I think other people will cry, too. It's devastating, and nobody will feel good after watching it."

Based on the battle arena title League of Legends, and also starring the likes of Harry Potter's Katie Leung and Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld, Arcane centers on sisters Powder and Vi, as they find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing conflict between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. Season 1 ended with Vi unable to stop Powder from being corrupted by brutal, tech-savvy rebel Silco (Jason Spisak), and subsequently turned into violent and manic anarchist Jinx, as she's known in the source material.

Little is known about season 2's plot yet, as its first – and so far, only – teaser merely focused on mad alchemist Singed, who appeared briefly in the first season, and his augmented, wolf-like monster Warwick, who League players should recognize (and who may or may not be former rebellion leader Vander).

Arcane season 2 premieres on Netflix in November 2024. While we wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.