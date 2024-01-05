First look at Arcane season 2 teases "a nightmarish augmentation" – and a major storyline for alchemist Singed

After a long ol' wait, Arcane season 2 is officially set to release on Netflix in a matter of months. Now, ahead of its November release, the streamer has unveiled the first teaser trailer in collaboration with Riot Games – and it looks just as dark and dazzling as we had hoped.

Based on the battle arena title League of Legends, and starring the likes of Harry Potter's Katie Leung, Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell, and Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld, the animated series centers on sisters Powder and Vi, as they find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing conflict between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. Season 1 ended with Vi unable to stop Powder from being corrupted by brutal, tech-savvy rebel Silco (Jason Spisak), and subsequently turned into violent and manic anarchist Jinx, as she's known in the source material.

The new clip, which you can watch above, doesn't touch on the fallout from Jinx's rocket-launcher assault on Piltover's government building, which coincided with the board approving council head Jayce's proposal to grant Zaun independence. Instead, it appears to tease mad alchemist Singed, who appeared briefly in the first season, and augmented, wolf-like monster Warwick, who League players should recognize and who may or may not be rebellion leader Vander... We can't wait to see what to see more of what the sophomore chapter has in store!

While there has been much debate since Arcane's premiere as to whether it's canon, considering it reinvents backstories for some of League's most beloved champions, Riot announced back in October that the show and the game will all take place within the same universe going forward.

"Over the years, we've introduced inconsistencies that have woven their way into the storytelling and worldbuilding of Runeterra," the head of IP Creative Laura DeYoung explained on Twitter. "We don't believe that's the right approach, because that kind of fragmentation makes the world feel less believable. It just undercuts meaningful character development and frankly, it makes it hard for all of you to feel like you can deeply invest in a story knowing it might not be honored [in the future]."

Arcane season 2 premieres on Netflix in November 2024. While we wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.