Cobra Kai season 6 release schedule: when are parts 2 and 3 on Netflix?

The first handful of episodes from Cobra Kai season 6 are now available on Netflix, but the Karate Kid sequel is doing things a little differently this time around for its final season.

As of writing, Part 1 and its five episodes are streaming, but there are two more parts to come. Don't punch the air in frustration; there's not that long to wait.

Below, we'll clue you in on the (new) Cobra Kai season 6, part 2 release date, as well as when you can look forward to the third and final part. We've also got episode counts and the full Cobra Kai release schedule to help kick things off.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 2 is releasing on November 15. That's a few weeks earlier than the original plan of November 28. We expect it'll again be available at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That's 8:00 AM GMT in the UK.

Part 2 will contain five more episodes and will likely revolve around the Sekai Taikai world tournament.

Cobra Kai season 6 release schedule

Cobra Kai season 6 is being released, oddly, in three parts across 2024 and 2025.

Part 1, as you may have seen, is already available. Part 2 is coming in November. Part 3? That's only got a 2025 release window right now, though we suspect it'll be in the first half of the year now that filming has wrapped.

The Cobra Kai season 6 release schedule is below:

Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 (episodes 1-5): July 18, 2024 - out now!

Cobra Kai season 6, part 2 (episodes 6-10): November 15, 2024

Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 (episodes 11-15): 2025

Cobra Kai season 6 episode count

Cobra Kai season 6 consists of 15 episodes, its longest season yet. As you may have gathered from above, the season has been split into three lots of five episodes.

Where to watch Cobra Kai season 6

Cobra Kai season six (and all previous seasons) is available to stream on all tiers of Netflix. The show previously found fame as a series on YouTube Red, before Netflix snapped up the streaming rights ahead of 2021's third season.

For our verdict on the episodes so far, read our Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 review. Then dive into our picks for the best shows on Netflix.