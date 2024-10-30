Netflix's new number 1 movie is a chilling horror that critics love, but viewers aren't sure

Netflix's latest number 1 movie, Don't Move, is dividing fans and critics even as it tops the worldwide movie chart.

Don't Move sees a woman fighting to survive after a murderer injects her with a paralyzing agent, meaning her body is shutting down. Horror maestro Sam Raimi produces, and Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock star.

The movie has an impressive 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the audience score is lower at 40%. Reactions are decidedly mixed, too, with some praising the film as a tense thriller, and others more critical.

"Don't Move on Netflix is a solid horror thriller with a fun premise that doesn't try to overshoot with unchecked ambition. It's lean and doesn't overstay its welcome or lose steam by the third act. It gets you in and out and runs with its premise as far as it needs to," is one person's verdict .

"Don’t Move on Netflix seemed interesting from the trailer but it was very underwhelming," says someone else .

"Don’t Move on Netflix is very good. A woman escapes from a serial killer in the woods – but he’s injected her with a chemical that slowly shuts her body down. A high concept cat and mouse thriller, really well done," says another person .

"Gave that new Netflix film, Don’t Move, a watch. I didn’t like it. All she does is breathe loudly for an hour and a half. It was predictable, boring, and frustrating. I almost turned it off twice lol. It was not good, imo," thinks another viewer .

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Enjoyed DON’T MOVE on Netflix. Finn Wittrock is so so so good at playing these sorts of frighteningly pathetic men, and I was very impressed with Kelsey Asbille’s physically demanding performance. A tight, tense ~90 minutes!" is another person's reaction .

For more, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies to stream now, or the best Netflix shows for a binge-watch.