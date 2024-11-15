Here are Netflix's Top 10 TV shows right now – and the 3 you need to stream
These are the best TV shows to watch on Netflix's Top 10 right now
Netflix's top 10 shows this week are a colorful bunch of hard-hitting dramas, legal battles, and magical animated series.
Below, we'll provide you a snapshot of what the world is watching, so you can get on the pulse of the hottest, biggest shows on Netflix this week. We've also pulled out three names for you to keep an eye on, especially for those looking to fill their weekend with a Netflix marathon or to dip into some of the most-watched shows around for the first time.
We have the likes of Outer Banks, one of Netflix's biggest ongoing shows, ruling the roost, while the fate of Piltover and Zaun hangs in the balance as Arcane season 2 enters its second Act. On top of that, we've got streaming mainstays, and some of the best Netflix shows, The Diplomat and The Lincoln Lawyer still hanging around in the top 10, just waiting to be binged.
This list is accurate as of November 15, 2024.
Best Netflix Top 10 TV shows right now (November 15-17)
Outer Banks
The second part of Outer Banks fourth season has been sitting pretty at the top of Netflix's rankings ever since it was released last week.
This time around, Outer Banks follows on from JJ's family bombshell, all while the hunt for a Blue Crown (after the previous part's Blackbeard shenanigans) takes the Pogues into more uncharted waters. Along the way, there are more dramatic reveals, plenty of subterfuge, and delicious villains, such as Lightner, Dalia, and the rest of the Lupine Corsairs.
With just one more season on the horizon, expect this batch of five episodes to bring plenty of tragedy, triumph, and, yes, treasure.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Arcane
Hey, cupcake. The first Act of Arcane season 2 certainly delivered on the years-long hype as sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) come face to face with each other in the depths of Zaun.
With Piltover still reeling from its attack, warlord Ambessa (Ellen Thomas) takes advantage of the political shift and installs Caitlyn (Katie Leung), suddenly shorn of allies, as the new commander.
With just six episodes left, there's still time to catch up on the critically acclaimed League of Legends spin-off.
If you're still on the fence, our Arcane season 2 review might sway your opinion. If you're a dyed-in-the-wool fan, you might want to check out our interview with co-creator Christian Linke on how it took him 27 hours to crack the Netflix show's final line.
The Cage
Netflix Top 10 TV shows right now
- Outer Banks
- Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson
- Arcane
- Investigation Alien
- The Diplomat
- The Cage
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Beauty in Black
- Nobody Wants This
- Gossip Girl
For more, discover what's new on Netflix in November.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.