Here are Netflix's Top 10 TV shows right now – and the 3 you need to stream

Netflix's top 10 shows this week are a colorful bunch of hard-hitting dramas, legal battles, and magical animated series.

Below, we'll provide you a snapshot of what the world is watching, so you can get on the pulse of the hottest, biggest shows on Netflix this week. We've also pulled out three names for you to keep an eye on, especially for those looking to fill their weekend with a Netflix marathon or to dip into some of the most-watched shows around for the first time.

We have the likes of Outer Banks, one of Netflix's biggest ongoing shows, ruling the roost, while the fate of Piltover and Zaun hangs in the balance as Arcane season 2 enters its second Act. On top of that, we've got streaming mainstays, and some of the best Netflix shows, The Diplomat and The Lincoln Lawyer still hanging around in the top 10, just waiting to be binged.

This list is accurate as of November 15, 2024.

Best Netflix Top 10 TV shows right now (November 15-17)

Outer Banks

(Image credit: Netflix)

The second part of Outer Banks fourth season has been sitting pretty at the top of Netflix's rankings ever since it was released last week.

This time around, Outer Banks follows on from JJ's family bombshell, all while the hunt for a Blue Crown (after the previous part's Blackbeard shenanigans) takes the Pogues into more uncharted waters. Along the way, there are more dramatic reveals, plenty of subterfuge, and delicious villains, such as Lightner, Dalia, and the rest of the Lupine Corsairs.

With just one more season on the horizon, expect this batch of five episodes to bring plenty of tragedy, triumph, and, yes, treasure.

Arcane

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hey, cupcake. The first Act of Arcane season 2 certainly delivered on the years-long hype as sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) come face to face with each other in the depths of Zaun.

With Piltover still reeling from its attack, warlord Ambessa (Ellen Thomas) takes advantage of the political shift and installs Caitlyn (Katie Leung), suddenly shorn of allies, as the new commander.

With just six episodes left, there's still time to catch up on the critically acclaimed League of Legends spin-off.

If you're still on the fence, our Arcane season 2 review might sway your opinion. If you're a dyed-in-the-wool fan, you might want to check out our interview with co-creator Christian Linke on how it took him 27 hours to crack the Netflix show's final line.

The Cage

You don't need to be a fan of the UFC to grapple with The Cage, the brutal new French drama that sees hungry young upstart Taylor (Melvin Boomer) aiming to make a name for himself in the dog-eat-dog world of MMA.After a video of Taylor's sparring match with pro fighter Ibrahim (Bosh) starts to make waves on the internet, his dreams of hitting the big time in the UFC look like they could become a reality. But with plenty of big fighters and big egos standing in his way, he's going to need more than street smarts and a good ground game to get ahead in the sport.Also featuring a revolving cast of familiar MMA fighters, including Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones, The Cage has all the makings of a knockout success on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Top 10 TV shows right now

Outer Banks Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson Arcane Investigation Alien The Diplomat The Cage The Lincoln Lawyer Beauty in Black Nobody Wants This Gossip Girl

For more, discover what's new on Netflix in November.