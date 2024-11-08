Just writing the final line of Arcane season 2 took its creator 27 hours: "How do you end a show like this?"

Arcane's co-creator says he spent "an insane amount of time" on the final line of the show, putting as much as 27 hours into the single line.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ ahead of the release of Arcane season 2, co-creator Alex Yee said: "I spent just an insane amount of time on the last line of the show. It was literally like 27 hours or something like that. I was just sitting there trying to be like 'what is the line? How do you end a show like this?'"

While Yee says he was keen that Arcane season 2 not "feel like a political statement," he and co-creator Christian Linke says it's hard to entirely "divorce ourselves" from the real world.

With that in mind, he explains that why that last line took him so long to write: "When we talk about state of the world stuff, or the feeling where you face impossible situations or you look at impossible conflicts, I think in a lot of ways, that line for me is speaking to me own take, or my own kind of hope."

Of course, other than Yee, Linke, and other people involved in the making of the show, very few people know what that final line is. We won't find out for ourselves until November 23, when the show's third and final act drops on Netflix.

Arcane season 2 first reactions suggest we're in for something special, even if we do have to wait a few weeks to enjoy the season in its entirety. But with Arcane set to end with season 2 , that final line has a significant legacy to uphold.

Act 1 of Arcane season 2 is available to stream on Netflix from November 9, with Act 2 following next week. Don't miss an episode with our Arcane season 2 release schedule.

