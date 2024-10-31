Arcane season 2 first reactions say the Netflix show has "upped the ante in every way imaginable"

The first reactions are in for Arcane season 2 – and critics and fans are full of praise for the show's animation, characters, and higher stakes.

"I just saw the first three episodes of #Arcane Season 2!" tweeted one critic. "The animation remains absolutely stunning, and Ella Purnell’s Jinx continues to absolutely mesmerize. Elsa Davoine’s Caitlyn also gets a huge spotlight, and her relationship with Hailee Steinfeld’s Vi shines."

"Just screened the first three episodes of #Arcane Season 2, and I’m blown away!" said another. "They’ve upped the ante in every way imaginable. The animation had my jaw on the floor, and there were some amazing moments of fan service that had the crowd hooting and hollering. Don’t miss it!"

"Arcane Season 2 Act 1 is truly EPIC. I shed many tears (happy & sad) throughout these 3 episodes," wrote another. "It is somehow even more gorgeously animated than the first season. The use of music & songs is perfectly timed. There are many moments fans have been waiting for. Just...wow!"

"Arcane season 2 has commenced with exceptional promise, captivating audiences from the outset," said one more. "I thoroughly enjoyed the artistic and animated elements. Throughout the initial three episodes The premiere of the show this evening left me with a strong desire for more, particularly in regard to Jinx’s storyline this season."

The animated League of Legends spin-off follows Jinx (Fallout's Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld), two sisters who find themselves on opposite sides of an escalating conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and its oppressed underbelly, Zaun. Season 1 was released on Netflix back in 2021, when it raced up the streamer's charts.

Arcane season 2 act 1 arrives on Netflix on November 9. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to add to your watchlist.