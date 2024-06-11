Arcane to end with upcoming season 2, as Netflix unveils official teaser and new images

Arcane fans, do you want the good news or the bad news first? Don't mind? Okay, well, as season 2 fast approaches, Netflix has unveiled its official teaser trailer and a bunch of new images to amp up our excitement levels. The downside, though, is that the gift also came with a bit of a blow: the news that the animated series' next chapter will be its last.

Based on the battle arena game League of Legends, the show centers on sisters Powder and Vi, as they find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing conflict between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. The outing charts their respective journeys from rebellious, hopeful youngsters to 'The Piltover Enforcer' and the violent and manic anarchist Jinx, as Powder's better known in the game, as they descend down darkly different paths.

The starry voice cast includes the likes of Kevin Alejandro, Jason Spisak, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Reed Shannon, Harry Potter's Katie Leung, Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell, and Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld.

As the promo, which you can watch above, highlights, season 2 will explore the aftermath of Jinx's attack on the Council in the season 1 finale, as it "sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun."

"Wrath must be met with wrath," warlord Ambessa Medarda (Ellen Thomas) says in the clip. "You will have justice."

Caitlyn (Leung) is then seen leading a strike team into Zaun, as they hunt down Jinx, attempt to clean the streets of the drug 'shimmer', and vow to "neutralize any agents still loyal to Silco". In short, prepare for bloodshed.

"Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche," the show's co-creator Christian Linke said during a League Dev Update that went live earlier today (June 11).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

"From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season," he continued, before curiously teasing: "But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra."

Arcane season 2 is scheduled to release sometime in November. While we wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.