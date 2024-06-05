Knives Out 3 adds Sam Raimi Spider-Man villain to cast

Thomas Haden Church is the latest actor to join the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Per The Wrap, Haden Church joins the cast alongside A-list actor Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott. Daniel Craig is back as Detective Benoit Blanc. Character and plot details for the upcoming film remain a mystery.

Haden Church is perhaps best known for his role as Flint Marko aka Sandman in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 and reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He can be seen as Agent Stone in the live-action video game adaptation Twisted Metal and is currently filming parts 1 and 2 of Kevin Costner's four-part epic western Horizon: An American Saga.

Knives Out grossed $312 million against a budget of only $40 million, and was followed by the 2022 sequel Glass Onion – which had a limited theatrical run before hitting Netflix and received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The first film saw Benoit Blanc investigate a murder surrounding a wealthy dysfunctional family, with the second seeing the detective attend a murder mystery party thrown by an eccentric tech billionaire played by Edward Norton.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit theaters and Netflix in 2025. Production is set to begin this month in the United Kingdom. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.