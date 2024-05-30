Knives Out 3 adds Black Swan star Mila Kunis and Marvel star Jeremy 'Hawkeye' Renner following his hot sauce-related cameo in Glass Onion

After making a cameo as the face of his own hot sauce brand in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Jeremy Renner is joining the cast of Wake Up Dead Man in an undisclosed role.

Per Deadline, Renner joins the cast alongside newly added members Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott. Daniel Craig is back as Detective Benoit Blanc.

The third installment in Rian Johnson's massively successful Knives Out franchise marks Renner's first feature-length project following the 2023 snow plow incident that nearly claimed his life. The actor has since made a miraculous recovery, filming a Super Bowl commercial, a commercial for running shoes (in which he recounts the fact that doctors told him he likely wouldn't walk again), and season 3 of his successful Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingston.

We're hopeful Renner will also return to the Marvel world in the next Avengers movie (despite handing over the Hawkeye mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series finale).

Kunis recently starred in Luckiest Girl Alive and reprised her role as Jackie Burkhart in That '90s Show, a spin-off of the popular sitcom That '70s Show. She can be seen next in the comedy Goodrich, where she plays the daughter of a divorced art dealer (Michael Keaton).

Knives Out grossed $312 million against a budget of only $40 million, and was followed by the 2022 sequel Glass Onion – which had a week-long theatrical run before hitting Netflix. The streamer has scooped up distribution rights, with the third pic also heading to streaming after a brief theatrical run.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit theaters and Netflix in 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.