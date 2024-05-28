All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in Knives Out 3

Andrew Scott is the latest star to join the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in Rian Johnson's Knives Out franchise.

Per Variety, Scott joins the pic alongside Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, Civil War) and Josh O'Connor (Challengers). Johnson shared a brief teaser on his social media accounts last week, announcing the title, release window, and Daniel Craig's return to the role of Benoit Blanc.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," Johnson tweeted ahead of the title and teaser announcement. "There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

Knives Out grossed $312 million against a budget of only $40 million, and was followed by the 2022 sequel Glass Onion – which had a limited theatrical run before hitting Netflix.

Scott starred alongside Craig in Spectre, his second-to-last film as James Bond. The actor is perhaps best known for his role as cunning villain Moriarty in Sherlock (which inspired the Billie Eilish song 'You Should See Me in a Crown') and as the 'Hot Priest' in Fleabag season 2. He most recently starred in the critically acclaimed romantic fantasy film All of Us Strangers, starring opposite Paul Mescal.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit theaters and Netflix in 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.