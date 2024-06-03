Thanos is joining Rian Johnson's Knives Out universe but he's leaving the Infinity Stones behind

Josh Brolin has joined the ever-growing list of stars who have joined the cast of Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Brolin joins the cast alongside A-list actors Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott. Daniel Craig is back as Detective Benoit Blanc. No other character or plot details have been disclosed.

A third Knives Out movie was inevitable seeing as the sequel, Glass Onion, received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The first saw Benoit Blanc investigate the murder of the patriarch of a wealthy dysfunctional family, with the second seeing the detective attend a murder mystery party thrown by an eccentric tech billionaire.

Brolin has played everyone from former United States President George W. Bush in W. to a young version of Tommy Lee's Agent K in Men in Black 3, and Cable (yes, that Cable) in Deadpool 2. Younger generations know him best as Thanos, the supervillain to end all supervillains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as War Master of the House Atreides Gurney Halleck in Dune and Dune: Part Two.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit theaters and Netflix in 2025. Production is set to begin this month in the United Kingdom. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.