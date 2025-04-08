The White Lotus creator Mike White says a cut scene from season 3’s finale saw sparks fly between two characters who we never saw meet: "It had a little bit of a rom-com vibe"

News
By published

"That part was cut, which is very disappointing"

The White Lotus season 3
(Image credit: HBO)

The White Lotus season 3 has just come to a close with a fiery and emotional ending. However, creator Mike White has revealed that the last episode was actually supposed to include a romantic side storyline between two young characters who never actually meet in the series, Piper and Belinda’s son Zion.

"There’s this whole scene where she’s like, ‘It’s true. Saxon is right about this one thing. I need to get this over with.’ And you know how after she leaves the monastery she’s just like, ‘I need to have sex,'" said White to Variety. "That part was cut, which is very disappointing."

A storyline that runs through the whole of season 3 is the fact that Piper is very lost in her life in terms of what she wants to do as a career, what religion she should follow, and her struggles with belonging to a very rich family. Another factor, which she is teased for by her hyper-sexual older brothers, is the fact that she is a virgin.

At the end of the season, we see Piper free of all these issues when she realizes she is not right for the Buddhist lifestyle she is seeking, and instead, accepts her fate as a privileged rich girl. In this regard, losing her virginity too would have made sense. However, due to season 3 episode 8’s runtime already going well over the length of a normal episode, it sounds like White had to trim the fat.

"In the end, it was one of these things where it was like, it’s already an hour and a half. It would have added 10 minutes to the thing," said White. "And it had a little bit of a rom-com vibe in the middle of trying to kill the family with the pong pong fruits. It just felt like I was trying to do too much narratively."

The rest of the finale saw more or less each vacationer leave Thailand completely changed, and in true White Lotus fashion, some characters met their demise. But that's not the end of the anthology series, and The White Lotus season 4 has already been confirmed, with White suggesting that next season won’t be taking place by the beach. Could we finally be getting the White Lotus ski chalet we have been waiting for?

The White Lotus is available to watch in full on Max in the US, and on Now in the UK. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Max, or keep up with upcoming shows.

See more TV Shows News
CATEGORIES
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about drama shows
Woody Harrelson in True Detective

Woody Harrelson turned down one of the most talked-about roles in The White Lotus season 3 – because of his own real-life vacation
Owen Cooper in Adolescence

The team behind Netflix's surprise hit Adolescence is remaking a nuclear war drama that terrified an entire generation
Predator: Killer of Killers trailer

Predator: Killer of Killers director breaks down the surprise new animated movie releasing very soon, Arcane inspiration, and bringing back "R, crazy carnage" to the franchise
See more latest
Most Popular
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 fans can finally marry Astarion thanks to a new update for Baldur's Village, the Stardew Valley mod approved by Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke himself
Three Star Wars: Unlimited Booster Packs
Punch it Chewie, before someone else nabs these 24 Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Jump to Lightspeed Booster Packs for the price of 13
Images of the official SanDisk and Samsung microSD Express cards on an orange GamesRadar background.
Nintendo Switch 2 MicroSD Express Cards are already up for grabs
Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie director says sequel will “without a doubt” feature fan-favorite character Alex alongside Jack Black’s Steve
The man who brought Tetris to the world was "p***ed off" when Nintendo made Dr. Mario: "It's not as good"
Nintendo Switch 2 tabletop mode with Joy-Cons
Nintendo hopes "having the freedom of mouse control" with the Switch 2 Joy-Con will help more PC developers "bring their games" to the new console
Jovan Adepo in It: Welcome to Derry
Bill Skarsgård's "hardcore" Pennywise is heard but not seen in new sneak peek of horror prequel series It: Welcome to Derry
Hades 2
Hades 2 is coming to Switch 2 before any other console, and devs say "we know we can push some of the graphical features"
Will Poulter on set of Black Mirror season 7
Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker talks bringing back Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character for season 7 and whether he'd revisit other episodes: "There's other characters I'd bring back, and other scenarios I'd re-explore"
Vivi
After Final Fantasy 9 remake hopes were crushed by the Switch 2 Direct, Square Enix reignites the hype with a cryptic post: "If you know, you know"