The White Lotus season 4 is unlikely to have a coastal setting, as creator Mike White teases the show's next location

Guests may not need to pack a swimsuit for The White Lotus season 4

The White Lotus creator Mike White has dropped a hint about the setting for the fourth season of the drama series – and it seems like we can expect to check in to a resort away from the beach.

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular," White said on this week's Unpacking the Episode on Max. "But there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

The White Lotus season 3, which came to a dramatic end this week, was set on the Thai island of Koh Samui, season 2 was set in Sicily, Italy, and season 1 took place in Maui, Hawaii, so there have certainly been ocean waves aplenty in the show's run thus far.

"We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon," HBO boss Francesca Orsi said of season 4 back in February. "I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe." Don't expect a trip to the Alps, though. Per Deadline, White reportedly hates the cold, so a ski resort setting is also unlikely.

Season 4 was greenlit this past January, but no cast members have been confirmed yet. Each season so far has had a stellar ensemble, with season 3's cast including Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

All episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are streaming now on Max. While we wait for more updates on The White Lotus season 4, check out our guide to the best new TV shows on the way in 2025.

