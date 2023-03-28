The White Lotus season 3 location revealed

The location of The White Lotus season 3 has been revealed – HBO's satirical comedy is officially heading to Thailand for its third installment, Variety (opens in new tab) reports.

Season 1 took place in Hawaii, while season 2 took place in Sicily, and both seasons used Four Seasons hotels as filming locations. There are four different Four Seasons hotels scattered around Thailand – one in the capital city of Bangkok, the mountainous northern region of Chiang Mai, and the island of Koh Samui, while the fourth is a luxury camping resort in the Golden Triangle. That means it's possible that the new season could have a beachy, rural, or city setting.

Series creator Mike White had previously dropped hints that season 3 would have an Asian setting and what that might entail for the show. "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," he said in HBO’s inside the episode featurette for the season 2 finale. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The show is known for its star-studded ensemble casts, with previous seasons featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Murray Bartlett, and Sydney Sweeney. No casting information has been revealed about season 3 yet, but we have high hopes.

While we wait for The White Lotus season 3 to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023.