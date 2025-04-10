Fallout star Walton Goggins acted out the final 30 minutes of The White Lotus season 3 for his wife because he was so stressed about spoiling it

Walton Goggins has revealed he had "so much anxiety" about accidentally spoiling the end of The White Lotus season 3. The Fallout star revealed that he'd kept the details of the finale secret from his wife since they filmed, but he finally cracked a few weeks back.

But before we get into that, be warned that we'll be discussing big spoilers from The White Lotus season 3 finale below.

If you're still here, then you'll know that Goggins' Rick was one of the victims of the latest episode. He was shot dead by Gaitok after he murdered his father and his girlfriend Chelsea was killed in the crossfire. Dramatic, right?

Well, it turns out that Goggins was super concerned about dropping spoilers. "It’s the Super Bowl of culture," Goggins said on Late Night with Seth Meyers (via Variety). "I told no one. And about three weeks ago it had gotten to a place where it was just causing me so much anxiety and [my wife] was visiting me in Los Angeles, and so I just decided to reenact the last 30 minutes of the show for her, and I did all of it. I don’t have a lot of dialogue, right?"

The Ghoul star went on to explain that he even mimed picking Chelsea up and falling in the water as he does at the end of the episode. He added: "What was so cathartic for me was she started to cry and she got wrapped up in these people and this moment and understood what that last moment was. This walking with Chelsea in Rick’s arms, he would have walked for eternity."

The White Lotus has already been commissioned for a fourth season but no details have arrived yet. However, creator and writer Mike White has hinted that it might not stick to the coastal setting next time around.

