The White Lotus season 3 release schedule: When is episode 1 on HBO and Sky?

The White Lotus season 3 is finally almost ready for check-in. Mike White's satirical thriller uproots to Thailand this time around for more drama, conflict, and murder. Starring an almost-entirely new cast, the anthology show brings together guests including an age-gap couple, a girls' trip, and an American family who are very close. Among the cast are Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, and Carrie Coon, as well as returning cast member Natasha Rothwell who is back as Belinda for the third season.

The series is one of the few that still airs weekly and doesn't drop all at once on streaming. As a result, it can be a little trickier to keep up to date with exactly when new episodes of the series arrive. Not only this, but there are also episode counts, time differences, and different streaming services to navigate. Well fear not, that's where we come in. We've compiled a complete guide to watching The White Lotus season 3 below. Happy vacationing!

(Image credit: HBO)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 will be released on HBO streaming service Max on February 16 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

It will also be available at the same time in the UK on Sky and its streaming service NOW. Episode 1 arrives at 2am GMT on February 17.

The White Lotus season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

(Image credit: HBO)

The White Lotus season 3 airs every Sunday/Monday from mid-February to early April. Check out the full release schedule below.

The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 – February 16/17

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 – February 23/24

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 – March 2/3

The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 – March 9/10

The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 – March 16/17

The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 – March 23/24

The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 – March 30/31

The White Lotus season 3 episode 8 – April 6/7

How many episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are there?

(Image credit: HBO)

There are 8 episodes in The White Lotus season 3. Each season the count has gone up, with season 1 only having 6 and season 2 only having 7. The more the merrier, we say.

Where can I watch The White Lotus season 3?

(Image credit: HBO)

You'll need to be subscribed to Max in the US and NOW in the UK in order to be able to stream The White Lotus season 3. The new series also airs on HBO and Sky if you have a television subscription to either of those services.

