Woody Harrelson turned down one of the most talked-about roles in The White Lotus season 3 – because of his own real-life vacation

News
By published

The True Detective star almost played Frank, Sam Rockwell's character

Woody Harrelson in True Detective
(Image credit: HBO)

Woody Harrelson almost starred in The White Lotus season 3, but dropped out due to scheduling issues. It turns out, however, that the scheduling clash in question was with his own vacation.

The True Detective and Hunger Games star was originally up for the role of Rick Hatchett, who was ultimately played by Walton Goggins. Rick is on vacation at the White Lotus with his younger girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), but has a dark secret that motivated his trip to Thailand. Harrelson then signed on for a different role: Frank, Rick's friend who lives in Thailand, who ended up being played by Sam Rockwell.

"I was set to do White Lotus and very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision," Harrelson told The Hollywood Reporter, as part of the publication's oral history of the show. "Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn’t have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it."

Rockwell's introduction to the show in episode 5, during Rick's visit to Bangkok, caused a lot of buzz online after his character Frank's monologue about sex, sobriety, and life in Thailand – and Goggins' bemused facial expressions in response went down well with the internet, too.

All episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are streaming now on Max in the US and NOW in the UK. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2025.

See more TV Shows News
CATEGORIES
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about drama shows
Owen Cooper in Adolescence

The team behind Netflix's surprise hit Adolescence is remaking a nuclear war drama that terrified an entire generation
The Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2 first reactions call the second installment "uniquely brutal" and "emotionally devastating"
A Chicken in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie says the film was supposed to feature "hilarious" sequences and a "bunch of crazy booby traps" designed by a popular Minecraft YouTuber
See more latest
Most Popular
A Chicken in A Minecraft Movie
A Minecraft Movie says the film was supposed to feature "hilarious" sequences and a "bunch of crazy booby traps" designed by a popular Minecraft YouTuber
Schedule I
Schedule 1 update releases in beta on Steam, adding everything from golden toilets to a new pawn shop so you can sell anything that's not drugs too
Owen Cooper in Adolescence
The team behind Netflix's surprise hit Adolescence is remaking a nuclear war drama that terrified an entire generation
Metal Gear Solid collection
Hideo Kojima says Solid Snake's "silent 'tough guy'" personality in Metal Gear 1 was the result of technical limitations
Adam Scott in Severance
Charlie Brooker says he's deliberately not watched Severance yet because people keep telling him it's like a "much better" Black Mirror
Hand holding Nintendo branded HDMI cable with Switch 2 promotional material on screen in backdrop with Peach in Mario Kart World on motorbike.
Nintendo says your old Switch HDMI cable "isn't compatible" with the Switch 2, but I'd argue that's not strictly true or helpful
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Hollow Knight: Silksong news keeps coming - the long-awaited Metroidvania is coming to the Switch 2 alongside the OG console
George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin says something exciting is coming soon, but it's not The Winds of Winter: "Please don't start any rumors to that effect"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Tony Gilroy says The Mandalorian is to thank for Andor: "No Baby Yoda, no Andor"
A pink sheep from the Minecraft movie standing in a green grassy field.
Minecraft movie's director tested some of its most head-scratching creations to check if they worked in-game: "Right, it checks out. It's bulletproof"