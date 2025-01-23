The White Lotus has been renewed for season 4, and fans are *really* hoping this one is set in a ski resort

The White Lotus season 3 hasn't even premiered yet, but that hasn't stopped HBO from renewing Mike White's hit comedy drama for a fourth chapter.

After the news was dropped by Variety on January 22, fans took to Reddit and social media to share their hopes for cast members and destinations, with many suggesting that a more wintery location would be fun. (The previous seasons have been set in Hawaii, Sicily, and Koh Samui).

"I want an aspen season or Switzerland," said one viewer, while another echoed: "A ski lodge would be awesome." Sticking to the theme, a third suggested "the Swiss alps or Japan", as a fourth joked: "I agree winter would get good, nothing annoying rich people love more than skiing."

Others voted for the likes of Morocco, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

As for actors, names that seem to have been thrown around a lot since the announcement include Catherine O'Hara, Marcia Cross, and Lindsay Lohan.

Fallout's Walton Goggins, Mission: Impossible's Michelle Monaghan, Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood, and Ghostbusters' Carrie Coon are among those checking in for The White Lotus season 3. Parker Posey, Morgana O’Reilly, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, and Blackpink member Lisa are also on board.

With Jennifer Coolidge not returning as fan-favorite Tanya this time around, Natasha Rothwell, who played the spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season 1, is set to be the only familiar face in Thailand.

The White Lotus season 3 premieres on February 16. For more, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.