It looks like a key Star Wars event mentioned in Rebels will be shown in Andor season 2

A new look at Andor season 2 has been released on Disney Plus, and it seems to show a seismic moment on the Star Wars timeline.

In the featurette, which is available on the streamer now and is titled Andor Season 2: A Special Look, we see protestors identified by the subtitles as Ghorman. We then see the Imperial Dedra, who coldly orders "proceed." It certainly looks as if this is the infamous Ghorman Massacre, which is a massive turning point for Mon Mothma and the Rebellion.

The Ghorman Massacre, as the name suggests, saw protestors slaughtered by stormtroopers. In the aftermath, Mon Mothma made a strident speech against the Emperor, condemning him as a "lying executioner" – this moment is seen in Star Wars Rebels season 3, episode 18, and, later in the episode, Mon Mothma resigns from the Senate and helps to unite the Rebellion.

The Mon Mothma of Andor season 1 was far more cautious, but by Rogue One, she's spearheading the Rebellion. That means it's likely we'll see her transformation from Senator to rebel leader in Andor season 2, culminating with the Ghorman Massacre.

This might not be the only moment of crossover with Star Wars Rebels, either. The first trailer for Andor season 2 appears to show Lothal, which is Ezra Bridger's home planet.

We don't have long to wait for Andor – the new season lands on Disney Plus this April 23, with three new episodes arriving a week.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.