Star Wars fans are convinced a Rebels planet shows up in the Andor season 2 trailer

Star Wars fans are convinced a key Rebels planet shows up in the first trailer for Andor season 2.

The planet in question looks to be pretty empty, mostly made up of grass or wheat fields of some kind. The Star Wars Rebels fans among you will probably immediately notice the resemblance to Lothal, another planet mostly made up of grassy plains. Check out a comparison below.

Could this be Lothal in the ANDOR Season 2 trailer? pic.twitter.com/YT1u5MROWpFebruary 24, 2025

"It won't be but what if I said that looks like the plains of Lothal," says one fan, while another says: "I thought that and yelled, 'that's Lothal!' Let's hope so."

"Staying very cautiously optimistic with Rebels mentions here, but I’d be emotional if it were true," says another person.

"So, the trailer shows, to the best of my knowledge, Andor stealing a Tie Fighter. So, it could be the Lothal's Tie Factory," points out someone else.

In Rebels, Lothal is Ezra Bridger's home planet and a huge portion of the series takes place there. We've also seen it in live-action before in Ahsoka. Considering the vital role the planet plays in the future of the rebellion, then, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see it pop up in Andor.

Andor is set to return on Disney Plus this April 22. It will have a slightly different release schedule to before, though, with three episodes arriving each week.

