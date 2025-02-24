Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for the long-awaited Andor season 2 has arrived - and we are so ready.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, is a bit different from your normal Star Wars trailer. The music, the way the reviews are folded in, and the dramatic close-up shots of each character - it's giving FX original series, but we're excited nonetheless. We also get our first glimpses at returning Rogue One characters K2S0 and Saw Gerrara. Plus, that shot of Ben Mendelsohn as Krennic is *chef's kiss* (Mind you, the series is a prequel to Rogue One, so, no, they did not bring him back from the dead).

The series, created by Tony Gilroy, first premiered in 2022. Diego Luna, in a reprisal of his role from Rogue One, stars as thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor. Andor chronicles his journey as he becomes radicalized against the Galactic Empire.

The cast includes Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Dedra MEero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, and Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz.

Season 2 was given an initial release date of August 2024 before being pushed back due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. It's not the first show to have a three-year hiatus,

Andor season 2 is set to hit Disney Plus on April 22. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.