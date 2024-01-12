Bella Ramsey has the perfect reaction to Dina’s casting in The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us season 2 news has been flooding in over the past few days, with Dina being the latest character cast. We now know the pivotal character will be played by Madame Web star Isabela Merced in the HBO show, and her co-star Bella Ramsey had a touching reaction to the news.

Mercred posted the news on her Instagram account, writing: "Let the love story begin," which Ramsey shared to their own story too. They then added the caption: "We’re going to take over the world". Now if you know anything about The Last of Us Part 2, then you’ll know that Dina is a huge part of the Jackson community where Joel and Ellie end up after the events of season one.

Without getting into any spoilers, Dina becomes a love interest for Ellie as the story continues. But the path doesn’t always run smoothly for the pair, as her official character description suggests, with Dina described as "a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit."

Ramsey isn’t the only one who has reacted to the news, with Mazin and Druckmann saying: "Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable. You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family."

Merced is the third new cast member to join the show recently, with Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever joining as Abby and Beef's Young Mazino cast as Jesse. Season 2 is expected to be released on HBO in 2025.

