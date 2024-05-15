The Assassin's Creed Shadows map might have already been teased, with codebreakers solving a cipher to reveal a potential link to Kyoto and Osaka

Assassin's Creed Shadows might have already revealed its world map, via ciphered numbers posted on Twitter.

Just earlier this week, Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Red had been renamed to Assassin's Creed Shadows, and a full reveal for the game is coming later today, May 15. Since then, the main Assassin's Creed Twitter account has been having a bit of fun with its followers, inputting a series of numbers that have been continually expanding and updating over the past two days.

Twitter sleuth Access the Animus reckons these numbers are part of a cipher to do with an X and Y axis graph. When converted to and translated from Japanese, the numbers seemingly represent a shape for users. What this shape is, however, is now the hot topic of discussion among players.

More steps in the Hourglass Puzzle of #AssassinsCreed Shadows! Today’s clues seem to be hinting at the 🗺️ map of the game 🗺️! Follow our 🧵 to see it all! pic.twitter.com/7SDYI5roosMay 14, 2024

In the tweet below, Access the Animus reasons that the image corresponds to a part of the regional map of Kansai. The image does look pretty convincing - it's even got the little offshoot to the right that somewhat resembles Mie prefecture. If the map is accurate, Assassin's Creed Shadows could stretch from Kyoto in northern Kansai to Wakayama in the south.

Comparing the shape of the graph to various areas of Japan, it does look that it is representing the Kansai region of Japan, that comprises Kyoto and Osaka!Is this going to be the map of the game? What is your opinion about this? pic.twitter.com/gEgMlte4z2May 14, 2024

We don't have long to wait to find out if this guesswork is accurate. Ubisoft will be unveiling Assassin's Creed Shadows later today at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm BST.

Elsewhere, the Assassin's Creed Shadows release date might've already been leaked by Ubisoft itself. According to the imminent trailer's since-updated YouTube placeholder description, the new game is set to launch later this year on November 15.

