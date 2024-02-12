Matthew Macfadyen's Deadpool 3 character has finally been confirmed, and everyone is making the same Succession joke

The Deadpool 3 trailer had some huge reveals, but by far the biggest was the introduction of the Time Variance Authority. The Time-Keepers have only appeared in Loki so far, and now it seems like they'll be making a big impact on the future of the MCU.

This time around, they're headed by a new character called Paradox, who is seemingly in need of Wade Wilson's help. Succession star Matthew Macfadyen plays the enigmatic new addition, who has a secret mission for the Merc with a Mouth.

We don't get to see too much of who Paradox is in the first trailer for the threequel, but it seems like he's pretty high up in this version of the organization. But given that we don't actually see any familiar faces from the agency in the short teaser, there's a lot that remains mysterious about how he relates to the TVA.

There also aren't very many answers to be found in the character's comic book origins, either. Mr. Paradox is pretty deep-cut, having only appeared in one issue of She-Hulk, overseeing the trial of the superhero. He doesn't last very long, getting killed by the Retroactive Cannon during the proceedings, which erased him from existence.

(Image credit: Marvel)

It's a strange place for the MCU to pull from, but perhaps it's his link to the TVA that made him stand out. In the comics, the agency is run by endless bureaucrat clones – one of which is Mobius, who we know as Owen Wilson's character in Loki. It seems he and Paradox were well acquainted too in the above panel where you can see Paradox on the left, with Mobius in the middle.

While there's little known about his involvement, Marvel fans have been having a great time with Macfadyen's casting. The actor is well known for playing Tom Wambsgans in the hit HBO show Succession, which ended with him taking over as CEO of Waystar Royco. Seeing the actor clad in a suit in the new Deadpool 3 trailer has left many drawing some hilarious comparisons between them.

"Tom got promoted from Waystar to TVA, damn," wrote one on Reddit, while another joked: "Living+ at the TVA." A third wrote: "TVA pruned him out of Waystar," as a fourth commented: "You can't make a Tomlette without breaking a few Wades."

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.