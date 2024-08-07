The popcorn bucket wars didn't end with Deadpool and Wolverine as Beetlejuice 2 unveils its own ghoulish take on 2024's biggest cinema trend

Good news, movie theatergoers: if you liked the Dune 2 sandworm popcorn bucket you’ll love the Beetlejuice 2 version, which thankfully takes the classier approach to movie snacking.

Did you think the popcorn wars were over? Not so fast. Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is the latest movie to enter the 2024 trend. Unveiled by Regal Movies, the Beetlejuice 2 popcorn bucket features the franchise’s iconic two-headed, black-and-white-striped sandworm that appears both in the original movie and the sequel. Check out the popcorn bucket below.

A post shared by Regal (@regalmovies) A photo posted by on

In case you are wondering, what is the popcorn bucket trend? Let us fill you in. Although movie theater merch has been part of the cinematic experience for quite some time now, the novelty bucket trend spiked in popularity earlier this year when Dune 2 unveiled its butthole-looking sandworm bucket. Although we are sure the creators didn't intend it to look that way, the NSFW bowl sparked an inappropriate trend.

Next up was Deadpool and Wolverine, who unsurprisingly launched a rather obscene bucket featuring Wolverine’s wide open mouth as the popcorn entry point. Then, Terrifier 3 fans took things to new disgusting levels by petitioning to get a bucket made of the movie’s villain Art the Clown’s severed head. And, of course, we can’t forget Alien: Romulus, which recently revealed its creepy bucket that features a face-hugger wrapped around the bowl.

After all of that, we for one are glad that the Beetlejuice 2 bucket takes a less lewd approach to the trend. In addition to the sandworm bucket, fans can also get their hands on popcorn containers which take the shape of both the Handbook for the Recently Deceased and Beetlejuice’s tombstone. All three Beetlejuice collectibles will be available to buy at US Regal theaters soon.

Welcoming back the Ghost with the Most, played by Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice 2 revisits the Deetz family as the ghoul is summoned once again by Lydia’s daughter Astrid Deetz, played by Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega. Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe, Mulholland Drive’s Justin Theroux, and The Matrix’s Monica Bellucci also star.

Beetlejuice 2 hits theaters on September 6, 2024. For more, check out all upcoming horror movies on the way, or keep up to date with our list of 2024 movie release dates.