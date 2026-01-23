Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku reacts to her (pleasantly surprising) Oscars acting nomination: "I didn't know the industry could be so gentle and kind"

Sinners is the most nominated film at this year's Academy Awards

Wunmi Mosaku as Annie in Ryan Coogler&#039;s vampire horror Sinners
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sinners just made history as the most nominated movie ever at the Academy Awards, following the Oscars 2026 nominations announcement, with Wunmi Mosaku becoming a first-time nominee in the Best Supporting Actress category. The star reacted to the announcement, saying she "can't believe it" and praising the character created by Ryan Coogler.

"It's such a beautiful continuation of this journey that I have described as magical from the moment I met with Ryan. From the moment I read the first scene, I felt so in love with Annie and Smoke," she told Gold Derby. "I feel like I've grown so much through all the lessons I've learned through Annie from doing the research, from feeling connected to my ancestry and my ancestors and my purpose and my culture, and this woman from Louisiana has taught me so much about myself. So it just feels really beautiful."

