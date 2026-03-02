Scream 7 actor apologizes after sharing post that says "critic hate" and "pathetic leaks" didn't harm the movie's box office

Anna Camp has apologized for sharing a post that seemingly mocks boycotters

Scream 7 star Anna Camp has made a public apology after sharing a post revelling in the sequel's box office success at the expense of those trying to boycott the movie.

On March 1, Camp shared another account's post on her Instagram story, which reads, "The boycott didn't work. The critic hate didn't work. The pathetic leaks didn't work. What worked with audiences coming out and making the film a success." The post is referring to Scream 7 breaking franchise records and earning almost $100 million at the box office globally despite divisive reviews and its 33% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Following the backlash, Camp took to Twitter to apologize. "It has come to my attention that I reposted someone else’s story that does not reflect my personal beliefs," said the star. "I have since deleted the repost because I absolutely meant no harm. I’m sorry to anyone who was affected."

