Scream 7 actor apologizes after sharing post that says "critic hate" and "pathetic leaks" didn't harm the movie's box office

Scream 7 star Anna Camp has made a public apology after sharing a post revelling in the sequel's box office success at the expense of those trying to boycott the movie.

On March 1, Camp shared another account's post on her Instagram story, which reads, "The boycott didn't work. The critic hate didn't work. The pathetic leaks didn't work. What worked with audiences coming out and making the film a success." The post is referring to Scream 7 breaking franchise records and earning almost $100 million at the box office globally despite divisive reviews and its 33% Rotten Tomatoes score.

However, some film fans took offence to the original post, deeming it insensitive and claiming it mocks boycotters. The caption under the original post calls the boycott movement a "smear campaign" that has "ranged from annoying to harassment, and horrible folks leaking clips of the film before release trying to spoil the movie." The original poster goes on to say that Scream 7's success is "sweet like justice."

Following the backlash, Camp took to Twitter to apologize. "It has come to my attention that I reposted someone else’s story that does not reflect my personal beliefs," said the star. "I have since deleted the repost because I absolutely meant no harm. I’m sorry to anyone who was affected."

The movie is being boycotted because Spyglass fired Scream 5 and 6 star Melissa Barrera in 2023, due to her posting pro-Palestine messaging on her social media. Before the incident, Barrera was due to star in Scream 7 with Jena Ortega and the rest of Scream 6's survivors. However, after Spyglass fired Barrera, Ortega exited too, as well as directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The sequel then underwent a full recast and script rewrite, with original writer Kevin Williamson stepping up to direct.

In support of Barerra, many have been trying to deter moviegoers from seeing Scream 7 in theaters, posting spoilers, especially of Camp's character. Camp plays Jessica in Scream 7, a local mom and Sidney's best friend.

