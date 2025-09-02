Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series pilot has wrapped filming, as director Chloé Zhao confirms a 25-year time jump

Good news Buffy fans, our two-decade-plus wait is almost over as the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series has wrapped filming, and will take place more or less in the present time, as confirmed by director Chloé Zhao.

"I just wrapped the pilot on the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, which is set 25 years later," said Zhao in an interview with Los Angeles Times. "The fandom is so special to me, and I’m excited about how that’s going to go into the world."

If the series does in fact land on Hulu in 2026 like we hope, that means it will have been 23 years since the last episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired in 2003. This makes the new show more or less set in the present time. This time jump is not surprising as original Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to return in some capacity, reprising her role as vampire slayer Buffy Summers.

Although plot details for the revival series are being kept tightly under wraps, we do know that the show will focus on a new vampire slayer called Nova, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Skeleton Crew). As confirmed by Deadline, the new cast also includes Faly Rakotohavana as a geek named Hugo, Ava Jean as do-gooder Larkin, Sarah Bock as ultra-religious Gracie, Daniel Di Tomasso as Nova's single father Abe, and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Sunnydale teacher Mr. Burke.

As for the vampires, I Know What You Did Last Summer star Chase Sui Wonders recently joined the production as a character named Shirley, who is "believed to be a vampire." This sounds like we could have another Buffy and Spike situation on our hands, where the slayer ends up befriending her destined foe.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series hit screens in 1997 and ran for seven seasons, finishing in May 2003. The show follows new student and secret vampire slayer Buffy Summers, who moves to Sunnydale with her single mom. However, despite making new friends, Xander and Willow, Summers' slaying duties soon catch up with her as she is appointed a watcher named Rupert Giles. From the new cast list above, it sounds as though the new series has found replacements for all these original characters.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot doesn't have a release date yet. For more, check out our picks of the best shows on Hulu, and keep up with upcoming TV shows heading your way in 2025 and beyond.